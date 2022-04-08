Revelan terribles imágenes de ataque contra estación de tren en Kramatorsk, Ucrania

Ataque en Kramatorsk
FADEL SENNA/AFP
Casualties are laid out next to a platform after a bombing of the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Hervé BAR / AFP)
HERVE BAR/AFP
Burnt out vehicles are seen after a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Herv� BAR / AFP)
HERVE BAR/AFP
A man carries an injured dog after a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Hervé BAR / AFP)
HERVE BAR/AFP
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A Ukrainian policeman bends over bodies laid on the ground and covered with tarpaulin after a rocket attack killed at least 35 people on April 8, 2022 at a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, that was being used for civilian evacuations. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
FADEL SENNA/AFP
Ukrainian servicemen carry a victim to be placed next to other casualties after a bombing of the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Hervé BAR / AFP)
HERVE BAR/AFP
This general view shows personal belongings of victims and burnt-out vehicles after a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Hervé BAR / AFP)
HERVE BAR/AFP
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Ukrainian service men check for signs of life among casualties lying on the platform in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP
This general view shows personal belongings of victims and damage to a platform after a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Herv� BAR / AFP)
HERVE BAR/AFP
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Ukrainian service men check for signs of life among casualties lying on the platform in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Ukrainian service men check for signs of life among casualties lying on the platform in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A casualty lies on the platform in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Emergency personel walks among injured people lying on the platform in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Ukrainian service men and emergency personel tend to victims in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP
Emergency personel tend to wounded in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP
Ukrainian service men lift a wounded woman into an ambulance in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP
Ukrainian service men and emergency personel tend to victims in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP
The remains of a rocket with the lettering 'for our children' lie on an area of grass, after a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Herv� BAR / AFP)
HERVE BAR/AFP
El ataque contra la estación de tren ucraniana de Kramatorsk, en el
Entre los heridos hay un "número significativo" de casos graves, prosigue el mensaje, en que acusa a "los fascistas rusos" de haber dirigido su ataque con misiles "Tochka-U" sobre esta estación, donde miles de civiles esperaban ser evacuados hacia zonas seguras.
Publicidad
Por otra parte, Oleksiy Arestovych, asesor del jefe de la Oficina de la Presidencia ucraniana, afirmó que el ataque estuvo precedido de un minucioso reconocimiento del objetivo por parte de Rusia.
🇷🇺🔥🇺🇦 #Rusia vs #Ucrania (día 44) – Vídeo de los primeros instantes tras las explosiones en la estación de ferrocarril de #Kramatorsk.— Revista Ejércitos (@REjercitos) April 8, 2022
⚠️⚠️⚠️ Imágenes duras⚠️⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/tcN0tkdviN
"Las tropas rusas atacaron con un misil del tipo Iskander la estación de trenes de Kramatorsk. Hay que comprender que ataques de este tipo van precedidos de un reconocimiento minucioso del objetivo, como mínimo con drones, observando el terreno", dijo en su cuenta de Facebook que recoge la agencia Ukrinform.
Según Arestovych, se trata de "un misil demasiado caro" y es "demasiado difícil y arriesgado organizar ataques de este tipo".
Publicidad
"Vieron perfectamente que estaban golpeando a civiles, a primera hora de la mañana, que a esas horas en la estación había miles de personas tratando de salir, familias, niños, ancianos", agregó.
This is unusual. The missile appears to have "FOR CHILDREN (ЗА ДЕТЕЙ)" written on the side of it. pic.twitter.com/kgBCyvVdKt— Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) April 8, 2022
Publicidad
El presidente de Ucrania, Volodímir Zelenski, aseguró este viernes que este ataque contra una estación de trenes es la prueba de que Rusia "extermina" a la población civil.
Zelenski dijo en Facebook que el ataque se produjo con misiles "Tochka-U" contra la estación de ferrocarril, "donde se encontraban miles de civiles a la espera de ser evacuados... Murieron casi 30 personas, cerca de 100 resultaron heridas de diversa gravedad".
"Este es un mal que no tiene límites. Y si no se castiga, nunca dejará de hacerlo", añadió Zelenski.
Le puede interesar: El 'Man', con Alberto Linero
Publicidad