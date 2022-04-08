Revelan terribles imágenes de ataque contra estación de tren en Kramatorsk, Ucrania

8 of 18

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Ukrainian service men check for signs of life among casualties lying on the platform in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. - More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the head of the national railway company said. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)

ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP