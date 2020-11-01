Publicidad

Ciencia  / Las fotos más impresionantes de la Luna Azul en la noche de Halloween
1 de Noviembre, 2020

Las fotos más impresionantes de la Luna Azul en la noche de Halloween

El fenómeno lunar tuvo lugar el 31 de octubre y dejó unas impresionantes fotografías alrededor del mundo.

Por: Redacción BLU Radio / 
Luna Azul / AFP
AFP
FEDERICO PARRA/AFP

El fenómeno de la Luna Azul apareció en la noche de Halloween y dejó unas impactantes y hermosas fotos alrededor del mundo.

ISRAEL-ASTRONOMY-MOON
1 of 8

A "blue moon", the second full moon of a calendar month, rises above a church in the Old City of Jerusalem on October 31, 2020. Blue moons occure on average once every two and half year, while a full moon on Halloween across time zones is even more rare, an event that hasn't occurred since 1944. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP

ARGENTINA-ASTRONOMY-BLUE MOON
2 of 8

The "blue moon", the second full moon of a calendar month, is seen over the La Plata River, near cranes, in Buenos Aires, on October 31, 2020 (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP

VENEZUELA-ASTRONOMY-BLUE MOON
3 of 8

The "blue moon", the second full moon of a calendar month, is seen over the Valle shantytown in Caracas, on October 31, 2020. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)

FEDERICO PARRA/AFP

EL SALVADOR-ASTRONOMY-BLUE MOON
4 of 8

The �blue moon� rises over San Salvador on October 31, 2020, a cosmic phenomenon that according to astronomers will not be repeated until 2023. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)

YURI CORTEZ/AFP

EL SALVADOR-ASTRONOMY-BLUE MOON
5 of 8

The ìblue moonî rises over San Salvador on October 31, 2020, a cosmic phenomenon that according to astronomers will not be repeated until 2023. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)

YURI CORTEZ/AFP

Washington DC Celebrates Halloween 2020
6 of 8

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, on October 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Many people found unique ways to social distance and adhere to CDC guidelines while celebrating Halloween this year. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/AFP

Stefani Reynolds/AFP

US-VOTE-TRUMP
7 of 8

US President Donald Trump speaks as a full moon rises during a rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

MANDEL NGAN/AFP

ARGENTINA-ASTRONOMY-BLUE MOON
8 of 8

The "blue moon", the second full moon of a calendar month, is seen over the La Plata River, near a crane, in Buenos Aires, on October 31, 2020 (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP

Este fenómeno fue uno de los atractivos principales de la noche de brujas del 2020.

Según reveló la NASA, una Luna Azul es una segunda luna llena en el mismo mes calendario y Halloween cae en luna llena solo una vez cada 19 años, en promedio.

Redacción BLU Radio
Redacción BLU Radio

