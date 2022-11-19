Publicidad

Infantino defiende a Qatar como sede del Mundial y denuncia una doble moral occidental

"Hoy me siento catarí, hoy me siento árabe", dijo Infantino

Gianni infantino
Gianni Infantino, presidente de la Fifa
Foto: AFP
Por: EFE
Gianni Infantino, presidente de la FIFA, resaltó este sábado, un día antes del inicio del Mundial 2022, los avances experimentados en los últimos años en Catar en cuestiones de derechos humanos y sociales y denunció la que considera doble moral existente en el mundo occidental.

"Tengo unos sentimientos fuertes, hoy me siento catarí, hoy me siento árabe, hoy me siento africano, hoy me siento gay, hoy me siento discapacitado, hoy me siento un trabajador migrante", comenzó el máximo mandatario del fútbol mundial una extensa disertación ante los medios durante una hora en la que defendió la gestión efectuada y los avances alcanzados.

